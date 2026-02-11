PRO-PAIN veröffentlicht neues Album "Stone Cold Anger"!
Kommentieren
11.02.2026 | 21:01
01. Oceans Of Blood
Nach ganzen elf Jahren Wartezeit hat die Hardcore-Legende PRO-PAIN das neue Album "Stone Cold Anger" für den 15.05.2026 via Napalm Records angekündigt.
Die erste Single 'Oceans Of Blood' wurde bereits veröffentlicht:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USSC_AJlrTI
Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:
01. Oceans Of Blood
02. Stone Cold Anger
03. March Of The Giants
04. Uncle Sam Wants You!
05. Demonic Intervention
06. Rinse & Repeat
07. Hell Or High Water
08. Scorched Earth
09. Jonestown Punch
10. Sky's The Limit
- Quelle:
- Band-Social-Media
- Redakteur:
- Jakob Ehmke
- Tags:
- pro-pain neues album 2026 stone cold anger oceans of blood
0 Kommentare