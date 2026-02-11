PRO-PAIN veröffentlicht neues Album

Nach ganzen elf Jahren Wartezeit hat die Hardcore-Legende PRO-PAIN das neue Album "Stone Cold Anger" für den 15.05.2026 via Napalm Records angekündigt.

Die erste Single 'Oceans Of Blood' wurde bereits veröffentlicht:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USSC_AJlrTI

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

01. Oceans Of Blood

02. Stone Cold Anger

03. March Of The Giants

04. Uncle Sam Wants You!

05. Demonic Intervention

06. Rinse & Repeat

07. Hell Or High Water

08. Scorched Earth

09. Jonestown Punch

10. Sky's The Limit