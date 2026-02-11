LONG DISTANCE CALLING kündigt neues Album "The Phantom Void" an!
11.02.2026 | 19:34
Die Münsteraner LONG DISTANCE CALLING haben für den 10.04.2026 das neue Album "The Phantom Void" angekündigt.
Den ersten neuen Track 'A Secret Place' kann hier begutachtet werden:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55qLwqLSQ4U
Das Album kann in unterschiedlichen Varianten hier vorbestellt werden: https://shop.longdistancecalling.de/en/new-album-the-phantom-void/
