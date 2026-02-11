CORROSION OF CONFORMITY veröffentlicht Doppelalbum

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY veröffentlicht am 03.04.2026 via Nuclear Blast das neue Doppelalbum "Good God/Baad Man".

Die erste Single 'Gimme Some Moore' gibt es hier zu hören und sehen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01t_AchaYdM

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

Album 1



01. Good God? / Final Dawn

02. You Or Me

03. Gimme Some Moore

04. The Handler

05. Bedouin's Hand

06. Run For Your Life



Album 2



07. Baad Man

08. Lose Yourself

09. Mandra Sonos

10. Asleep On The Killing Floor

11. Handcuff County

12. Swallowing The Anchor

13. Brickman

14. Forever Amplified