CORROSION OF CONFORMITY veröffentlicht Doppelalbum "Good God/Baad Man"!
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY veröffentlicht am 03.04.2026 via Nuclear Blast das neue Doppelalbum "Good God/Baad Man".
Die erste Single 'Gimme Some Moore' gibt es hier zu hören und sehen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01t_AchaYdM
Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:
Album 1
01. Good God? / Final Dawn
02. You Or Me
03. Gimme Some Moore
04. The Handler
05. Bedouin's Hand
06. Run For Your Life
Album 2
07. Baad Man
08. Lose Yourself
09. Mandra Sonos
10. Asleep On The Killing Floor
11. Handcuff County
12. Swallowing The Anchor
13. Brickman
14. Forever Amplified
