PORTRAIT mit nächstem Vorboten
Kommentieren
Mit 'From The Urn' gibt es die nächste Single aus dem kommenden PORTRAIT-Album zu bestaunen.
"The Host" erscheint am 21. Juni über Metal Blade Records.
Anbei die Songs:
01. Hoc Est Corpus Meum (Intro)
02. The Blood Covenant
03. The Sacrament
04. Oneiric Visions
05. One Last Kiss
06. Treachery
07. Sound The Horn
08. Dweller Of The Threshold
09. Die In My Heart
10. Voice Of The Outsider
11. From The Urn
12. The Men Of Renown
13. Sword Of Reason (The Steel Of Revenge)
14. The Passions Of Sophia
- Quelle:
- Metal Blade Records
- Redakteur:
- Henriette Tressin
- Tags:
- portrait the host metal blade records
0 Kommentare