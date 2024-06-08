PORTRAIT mit nächstem Vorboten

Mit 'From The Urn' gibt es die nächste Single aus dem kommenden PORTRAIT-Album zu bestaunen.

"The Host" erscheint am 21. Juni über Metal Blade Records.

Anbei die Songs:

01. Hoc Est Corpus Meum (Intro)

02. The Blood Covenant

03. The Sacrament

04. Oneiric Visions

05. One Last Kiss

06. Treachery

07. Sound The Horn

08. Dweller Of The Threshold

09. Die In My Heart

10. Voice Of The Outsider

11. From The Urn

12. The Men Of Renown

13. Sword Of Reason (The Steel Of Revenge)

14. The Passions Of Sophia