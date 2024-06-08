FURNACE und die Trojaner
Kommentieren
Mit "Trojan Hearse" kündigen die Melodic-Death-Metaller von FURNACE ihr neues Album an.
Das Konzeptalbum erscheint am 23. August über Obelisk Polaris Productions und ist bereits die fünfte Platte der Schweden.
Die Trackliste:
01. A Wreath for the Departed
02. Morbid Fascination
03. Trojan Hearse
04. Labyrinth Of Souls
05. The Divine Below
06. All The Devils
07. Through The Jungle (By the River Styx)
08. Never Mine
09. Metamorphosis
10. Ride The Hearse (Going Home)
- Quelle:
- Obelisk Polaris Productions
- Redakteur:
- Henriette Tressin
- Tags:
- furnace trojan hearse obelisk polaris productions
0 Kommentare