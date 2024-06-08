FURNACE und die Trojaner

Mit "Trojan Hearse" kündigen die Melodic-Death-Metaller von FURNACE ihr neues Album an.

Das Konzeptalbum erscheint am 23. August über Obelisk Polaris Productions und ist bereits die fünfte Platte der Schweden.

Die Trackliste:

01. A Wreath for the Departed

02. Morbid Fascination

03. Trojan Hearse

04. Labyrinth Of Souls

05. The Divine Below

06. All The Devils

07. Through The Jungle (By the River Styx)

08. Never Mine

09. Metamorphosis

10. Ride The Hearse (Going Home)