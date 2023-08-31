PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS: Tourdaten Herbst 2023

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS sind ab September auf Europatournee, um ihr neues Album "Kings Of The Asylum" vorzustellen. Hier sind die Daten:



07.09. The Patriot - GB-Crumlin

19.09. The Arch - GB-Brighton

20.09. De Casino - B-Sint-Niklaas

21.09. Turock - Essen

22.09. Stadthalle Neuenstadt Am Kocher

23.09. Musikbunker - Aachen

24.09. Petit Bain - F-Paris

26.09. La Salamandra - E-Barcelona

27.09. Le Marché Gare - F-Lyon

28.09. Druso - I-Ranica

29.09. Backstage Werk - München

30.09. Bad Bonn - CH-Düdingen

01.10. Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg

03.10. Polish Radio Lublin - PL-Lublin

04.10. Storm Club Prag - CZ-Prag

05.10. Uebel & Gefährlich - Hamburg

06.10. Frannz Club - Berlin

07.10. Sputnik-Halle - Münster

08.10. De Pul - NL-Uden

10.10. Full Metal Holiday 2023 - E-Palma

02.11. Hard Rock Hell 2023 - GB-Great Yarmouth

17.11. Metal Hammer Paradise 2023 - Weissenhäuser Strand

21.11. The Sugarmill - GB-Stoke-on-trent

22.11. The Garage - GB-Glasgow

23.11. The Warehouse - GB-Leeds

24.11. The Bread Shed - GB-Manchester

25.11. The Hairy Dog - GB-Derby

26.11. O2 Academy - GB-Oxford

28.11. Phoenix - GB-Exeter

29.11. O2 Academy Islington - GB-London

30.11. Planet Rockstock 2023 - GB-Mid Glamorgan

01.12. Engine Rooms - GB-Southampton

02.12. O2 Institute - GB-Birmingham



