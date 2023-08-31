PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS: Tourdaten Herbst 2023
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS sind ab September auf Europatournee, um ihr neues Album "Kings Of The Asylum" vorzustellen. Hier sind die Daten:
07.09. The Patriot - GB-Crumlin
19.09. The Arch - GB-Brighton
20.09. De Casino - B-Sint-Niklaas
21.09. Turock - Essen
22.09. Stadthalle Neuenstadt Am Kocher
23.09. Musikbunker - Aachen
24.09. Petit Bain - F-Paris
26.09. La Salamandra - E-Barcelona
27.09. Le Marché Gare - F-Lyon
28.09. Druso - I-Ranica
29.09. Backstage Werk - München
30.09. Bad Bonn - CH-Düdingen
01.10. Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg
03.10. Polish Radio Lublin - PL-Lublin
04.10. Storm Club Prag - CZ-Prag
05.10. Uebel & Gefährlich - Hamburg
06.10. Frannz Club - Berlin
07.10. Sputnik-Halle - Münster
08.10. De Pul - NL-Uden
10.10. Full Metal Holiday 2023 - E-Palma
02.11. Hard Rock Hell 2023 - GB-Great Yarmouth
17.11. Metal Hammer Paradise 2023 - Weissenhäuser Strand
21.11. The Sugarmill - GB-Stoke-on-trent
22.11. The Garage - GB-Glasgow
23.11. The Warehouse - GB-Leeds
24.11. The Bread Shed - GB-Manchester
25.11. The Hairy Dog - GB-Derby
26.11. O2 Academy - GB-Oxford
28.11. Phoenix - GB-Exeter
29.11. O2 Academy Islington - GB-London
30.11. Planet Rockstock 2023 - GB-Mid Glamorgan
01.12. Engine Rooms - GB-Southampton
02.12. O2 Institute - GB-Birmingham
