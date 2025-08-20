OUTLAW mit viertem Album
Das neue und vierte Album der brasilianischen Black Metal-Band OUTLAW mit dem Titel "Opus Mortis" wird am 31. Oktober 2025 via AOP Records erscheinen.
Der erste Track, 'Through The Infinite Darkness', wurde bereits vorgestellt.
Through The Infinite Darkness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JoiX6aUX_l0
"Opus Mortis" Album Tracklist:
1. Blaze Of Dissolution
2. Through The Infinite Darkness
3. The Crimson Rose (feat. Jelle // DÖDSRIT)
4. A Million Midnights (feat. Lucas Veles // BLASPHEMANIAC)
5. Those Who Breathe Fire (feat. Georgios // DÖDSRIT)
6. A Subtle Intimation
7. Ruins Of Existence
Line-up:
D. : Guitars, Bass and Vocals
T. : Drums and Synths
