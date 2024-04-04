Neuigkeiten von SIX BY SIX

Bevor am 26. April die neue SIX BY SIX-Scheibe "Beyond Shadowland" erscheint, präsentieren uns die Mannen Ian Crichton, Nigel Glockler und Robert Berry nach 'The Arms Of A Word' mit 'Obiliex' einen weiteren Vorgeschmack.



Mit Robert haben wir auch ein sehr schönes Interview geführt. Stay tuned.



"Beyond Shadowland" Trackliste:



01-Wren

02-The Arms Of A Word

03-Can't Live Like This

04-Obiliex

05-Only You Can Decide

06-Titans

07-Outside Looking In

08-Spectre

09-Sympathise

10-One Step

11-The Mission



Obiliex







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7QGXoTIvlI



The Arms Of A Word







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xhTCAnwm-c

Quelle: InsideOut TV Redakteur: Marcel Rapp Tags: six by six beyond shadowland obiliex the arms of a word robert berry