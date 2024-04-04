Neuigkeiten von SIX BY SIX
Bevor am 26. April die neue SIX BY SIX-Scheibe "Beyond Shadowland" erscheint, präsentieren uns die Mannen Ian Crichton, Nigel Glockler und Robert Berry nach 'The Arms Of A Word' mit 'Obiliex' einen weiteren Vorgeschmack.
Mit Robert haben wir auch ein sehr schönes Interview geführt. Stay tuned.
"Beyond Shadowland" Trackliste:
01-Wren
02-The Arms Of A Word
03-Can't Live Like This
04-Obiliex
05-Only You Can Decide
06-Titans
07-Outside Looking In
08-Spectre
09-Sympathise
10-One Step
11-The Mission
Obiliex
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7QGXoTIvlI
The Arms Of A Word
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0xhTCAnwm-c
