Neuigkeiten von NYOS

Am 27. Oktober 2023 veröfffentlicht das finnische Instrumental-Avantgarde-Duo NYOS via Pelagic Records das Album "Waterfall Cave Fantasy, Forever". Das Duo besteht aus dem in Leeds geborenen Gitarristen Tom Brooke und dem finnischen Drummer Tuomas Kainulainen. Gegründet wurde NYOS 2014, nachdem Brooks nach Finnland umgezogen war, um dort sein eigenes Studio "Tonehaven" zu gründen.



Zum Track 'Follow The Hawk Moth' gibt es ein - laut Band - "halluzinatorisches neues Video ". Nun ja, es ist schon etwas speziell, aber auch gleichermaßen interessant. Schaut es euch einfach einmal an.



"Waterfall Cave Fantasy, Forever" Trackliste



1. Kuusi

2. Follow The Hawk Moth

3. Butter

4. Pillow Fight

5. It Flew Until It Fell

6. There's a Skeleton Inside Me

7. Kintsugi Lifestyle

Follow The Hawk Moth







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWnYe2P93KY

Quelle: Pelagic Records Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: nyos waterfall cave fantasy forever follow the hawk moth