Neuigkeiten von DAYSEEKER
Am 24. Oktober 2025 erscheint via Spinefarm Records das neue Album "Creature In the Black Night" von DAYSEEKER.
Nach 'Pale Moonlight' gibt es mit dem Titeltrack die nächste Auskopplung.
"Creature In the Black Night" Trackliste:
01-Pale Moonlight
02-Creature In The Black Night
03-Crawl Back To My Coffin
04-Shapeshift
05-Soulburn
06-Bloodlust
07-Cemetery Blues
08-Nocturnal Remedy
09-The Living Dead
10-Meet The Reaper
11-Forgotten Ghost
Creature In the Black Night
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X-mNYFFP1aw
Pale Moonlight
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k95oDnsCu_8
