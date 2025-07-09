Neuigkeiten von DAYSEEKER

Am 24. Oktober 2025 erscheint via Spinefarm Records das neue Album "Creature In the Black Night" von DAYSEEKER.

Nach 'Pale Moonlight' gibt es mit dem Titeltrack die nächste Auskopplung.



"Creature In the Black Night" Trackliste:



01-Pale Moonlight

02-Creature In The Black Night

03-Crawl Back To My Coffin

04-Shapeshift

05-Soulburn

06-Bloodlust

07-Cemetery Blues

08-Nocturnal Remedy

09-The Living Dead

10-Meet The Reaper

11-Forgotten Ghost



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X-mNYFFP1aw



Pale Moonlight







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k95oDnsCu_8

