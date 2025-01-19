Neuigkeiten von DAWN OF SOLACE
Am 14. Februar 2025 erscheint via Noble Demon das neue Album "Affliction Vortex" von DAWN OF SOLACE. Nach 'Murder' und 'Fortress' gibt es mit 'Invitation' eine weitere Auskopplung.
"Affliction Vortex" Trackliste:
1. Inception
2. Murder
3. Fortress
4. Into The Light
5. Rival
6. Invitation
7. Dream
8. Perennial
9. Mother Earth
Invitation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxbhNg6jcqc
