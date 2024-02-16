Neuigkeiten von BLOODBOUND

Am19. April 2024 erscheint via AFM Records das neue Live-Album von BLOODBOUND: "The Tales Of Nosferatu - Two Decades Of Blood (2004 - 2024)". Mit 'The Warlock's Trail' gibt es einen ersten Vorgeschmack.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gbiqE3qhKRw

