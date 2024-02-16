Neuigkeiten von BLOODBOUND
16.02.2024 | 18:12
Am19. April 2024 erscheint via AFM Records das neue Live-Album von BLOODBOUND: "The Tales Of Nosferatu - Two Decades Of Blood (2004 - 2024)". Mit 'The Warlock's Trail' gibt es einen ersten Vorgeschmack.
The Warlock's Trail (Official Live Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gbiqE3qhKRw
