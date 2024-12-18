Neues Video von THY KINGDOM WILL BURN

Die Finnen von THY KONGDOM WILL BURN machen weilter fleißig Werbung für Ihr neues Album "The Loss and Redemption", welches am 17.01.2025 via Scarlet Records veröffentlicht wird. Mit dem Song 'Obscure Existence' bekommen die Fans des Melodic Death Metal einen Einblick in den neuen Langspieler. Der Track ist jetzt bei allen gängigen Streamingplattformen, sowie auf Youtube online.

Das offizielle Review zu "The Loss and Redemption" gibt es demnächst hier bei POWERMETAL.de .



"The Loss and Redemption"

1 Perpetual Void

2 Obscure Existence

3 Martyrs of Killing Floor

4 Forever in Dark

5 Escape from Solitude

6 Suffering Sky

7 They Have Come

8 Dreams of Calamity

9 To End of Times

10 Sydänyö