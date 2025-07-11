Neues Soloalbum von VERNON REID
LIVING COLOUR-Gitarrist Vernon Reid veröffentlicht am 3. Oktober 2025 sein neues Soloalbum "Hoodoo Telemetry" über Artone/The Players Club Records. Zur Feier des Tages hat er das Video zur ersten Single 'The Haunting' veröffentlicht, das ihr euch hier ansehen könnt.
The Haunting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTwJl-6d5Ow
"Hoodoo Telemetry" Album Tracklist:
01. Door Of No Return
02. Freedom Jazz Dance
03. Good Afternoon Everyone
04. The Haunting
05. Bronx Paradox
06. Or Knot
07. Dying To Live
08. Politician
09. Black Fathom Five
10. Beautiful Bastard
11. Meditation On The Last Times I Saw Arthur Rhames
12. My Little Zulu Babe
13. In Effigy
14. Brave New World
- Quelle:
- Mascot Label Group
- Redakteur:
- Stephan Lenze
- Tags:
- vernon reid the haunting hoodoo telemetry mascot label group
