Neues Soloalbum von VERNON REID

LIVING COLOUR-Gitarrist Vernon Reid veröffentlicht am 3. Oktober 2025 sein neues Soloalbum "Hoodoo Telemetry" über Artone/The Players Club Records. Zur Feier des Tages hat er das Video zur ersten Single 'The Haunting' veröffentlicht, das ihr euch hier ansehen könnt.

The Haunting

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTwJl-6d5Ow

"Hoodoo Telemetry" Album Tracklist:

01. Door Of No Return

02. Freedom Jazz Dance

03. Good Afternoon Everyone

04. The Haunting

05. Bronx Paradox

06. Or Knot

07. Dying To Live

08. Politician

09. Black Fathom Five

10. Beautiful Bastard

11. Meditation On The Last Times I Saw Arthur Rhames

12. My Little Zulu Babe

13. In Effigy

14. Brave New World