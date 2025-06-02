Neues Album von REMAINS

Aus Australien kommt neuer Grinding Death Metal, denn REMAINS wird am 03.06.2025 das neue Album "Grinding From The Grave" veröffentlichen. Der Langspieler ist nach "Grind 'til Death" die zweite LP, des Quartetts aus Melbourne.







"Grind 'til Death" Trackliste:





01-From The Grave

02-Grinding Fury

03-All Smashed Up

04-Knife In Your Skull

05-Beheaded

06-Kill The Posers

07-King Of The Ring

08-Drink The Blood

09-Headbangers

10-Hacked With An Axe

11-Torso Killer

12-Mutilator

13-Skeletal Crucification

14-Strangled To Death

15-Die By Grind

16-Samurai Slayer

Quelle: REMAINS Bandcamp Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: remains grind til death