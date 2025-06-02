Neues Album von REMAINS
Kommentieren
Aus Australien kommt neuer Grinding Death Metal, denn REMAINS wird am 03.06.2025 das neue Album "Grinding From The Grave" veröffentlichen. Der Langspieler ist nach "Grind 'til Death" die zweite LP, des Quartetts aus Melbourne.
"Grind 'til Death" Trackliste:
01-From The Grave
02-Grinding Fury
03-All Smashed Up
04-Knife In Your Skull
05-Beheaded
06-Kill The Posers
07-King Of The Ring
08-Drink The Blood
09-Headbangers
10-Hacked With An Axe
11-Torso Killer
12-Mutilator
13-Skeletal Crucification
14-Strangled To Death
15-Die By Grind
16-Samurai Slayer
- Quelle:
- REMAINS Bandcamp
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- remains grind til death
0 Kommentare