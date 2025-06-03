Neuer Song von MORBYDA

Und weiter geht's mit neuem Stoff aus dem Qualitätshause Dying Victims Productions. Nach einem Demo und einem Livealbum bringen die deutschen Speedster MORBYDA am 20. Juni ihr Debütalbum "Under The Spell" auf den Markt.

Hört euch hier schonmal die zweite Single-Auskopplung 'Morbid Ways Of Dying' an:

Morbid Ways Of Dying

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5W6-uNffwSI