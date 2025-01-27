Neuer Song von HEXECUTOR
27.01.2025 | 09:27
Die französische Blackened Thrash-Band HEXECUTOR veröffentlicht am 28. März via Dying Victims Productions ihr neues Album " Where Spirit Withers In Its Flesh Constraint". Mit 'Les Lavandières de la Nuit' haben die Jungs nun einen weiteren Song der Platte bereitgestellt.
Les Lavandières de la Nuit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_OlsnEoYVjs
