Neuer Song von HEXECUTOR

Die französische Blackened Thrash-Band HEXECUTOR veröffentlicht am 28. März via Dying Victims Productions ihr neues Album " Where Spirit Withers In Its Flesh Constraint". Mit 'Les Lavandières de la Nuit' haben die Jungs nun einen weiteren Song der Platte bereitgestellt.

Les Lavandières de la Nuit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_OlsnEoYVjs