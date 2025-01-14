Neue Single von GRIMA

GRIMA hat heute die zweite Single des bevorstehenden Albums "Nightside" veröffenlticht. Der Song 'Flight of the Silver Storm' hat ein eigenes Video bei Youtube spendiert bekommen und ist auch bei Spotify online. Der Releasetermin für "Nightside" ist für den 28.02.2025 angesetzt und die Scheibe wird via Napalm Records veröffentlicht werden.



"Nightside"

1 Intro (Cult)

2 Beyond the Dark Horizon

3 Flight of the Silver Storm

4 Skull Gatherers

5 Impending Death Premonition

6 The Nightside

7 Where We Are Lost

8 Curse of the Void

9 Mist and Fog

10 Outro (Memories of a Forgotten Home)

GRIMA - Flight of the Silver Storm (Official Video) | Napalm Records

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYcI390LQfc