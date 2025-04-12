Neue EP von MAREA

Das Soloprojekt MAREA, aus Italien, wird am 09.05.2025 die neue EP "Adrift" veröffentlichen. Nach dem Album "The Silence of Rust" (2024), ist es die zweite Scheibe von Mastermind Matteo Balzarini.

"Adrift" Trackliste:





01-Rusted

02-Useless

03-Marea

Useless (Official Video 2025)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0NS3oU_HtgA