Neue EP von MAREA

12.04.2025 | 19:01
Das Soloprojekt MAREA, aus Italien, wird am 09.05.2025 die neue EP "Adrift" veröffentlichen. Nach dem Album "The Silence of Rust" (2024), ist es die zweite Scheibe von Mastermind Matteo Balzarini.
"Adrift" Trackliste:
01-Rusted
02-Useless
03-Marea
Useless (Official Video 2025) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0NS3oU_HtgA
