NOBODY: Neues Album

Das finnische Ein-Mann-Projekt NOBODY, welches seinerzeit vom Finnen Tuomas Kauppinen ins Leben gerufen wurde, veröffentlicht am 01.12.2023 ein neues Album. Es trägt den Namen "Lux Libitum" und wird via Inverse Records erscheinen.



Aus dem neuen Werk gibt es den nun mit 'Turd Of Mouth' die erste Single auf die Ohren.



Der Musiker sagt zu seinem neuen Werk: ""Lux Libitum" is the first, and possibly only, Christmas album from Nobody. It deals with sexual abuse, religious brainwashing and Sadism but also with the silent serenity of winter when colors and sounds fade into darkness, providing the perfect opportunity for introspection. 'Turd Of Mouth' is a poem about the lycanthropic effect of social media on the human psyche."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Storm Over North

02. Laurie

03. Pantagruel

04. The Perfect Molecule

05. Fuck You And Your Minister pt.1

06. Frostbite

07. What Would Jesus Do

08. Raw Onions

09. Snare They Call Faith

10. Hymn To Min

11. Fuck You And Your Minister pt.2

12. Black Mirror

13. Turd Of Mouth

14. Deflowered

15. Artificial Idiocy

16. Nebuchadnezzar

17. Coffin Nails

Die Single ist bei allen bekannten Streaming-Diensten erhältlich.