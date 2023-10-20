NOBODY: Neues Album "Lux Libitum" erscheint im Dezember
Kommentieren
Das finnische Ein-Mann-Projekt NOBODY, welches seinerzeit vom Finnen Tuomas Kauppinen ins Leben gerufen wurde, veröffentlicht am 01.12.2023 ein neues Album. Es trägt den Namen "Lux Libitum" und wird via Inverse Records erscheinen.
Aus dem neuen Werk gibt es den nun mit 'Turd Of Mouth' die erste Single auf die Ohren.
Der Musiker sagt zu seinem neuen Werk: ""Lux Libitum" is the first, and possibly only, Christmas album from Nobody. It deals with sexual abuse, religious brainwashing and Sadism but also with the silent serenity of winter when colors and sounds fade into darkness, providing the perfect opportunity for introspection. 'Turd Of Mouth' is a poem about the lycanthropic effect of social media on the human psyche."
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
01. Storm Over North
02. Laurie
03. Pantagruel
04. The Perfect Molecule
05. Fuck You And Your Minister pt.1
06. Frostbite
07. What Would Jesus Do
08. Raw Onions
09. Snare They Call Faith
10. Hymn To Min
11. Fuck You And Your Minister pt.2
12. Black Mirror
13. Turd Of Mouth
14. Deflowered
15. Artificial Idiocy
16. Nebuchadnezzar
17. Coffin Nails
Die Single ist bei allen bekannten Streaming-Diensten erhältlich.
- Quelle:
- Inverse Records
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- nobody turd of mouth lux libitum neues album inverse records tuomas kauppinen
0 Kommentare