NIGHTBRINGER kündigt Neuauflage von

Über das Label Debemur Morti Productions hat die Black-Metal-Band NIGHTBRINGER eine Neuauflage ihres Debütalbums "Death And The Black Work" (VÖ:07.07.2023) angekündigt. Als kleinen Bonus werden in der Vinyl- und Digitalversion auch Songs aus der Split "Rex Ex Ordine Throni" im neuen Gewand enthalten sein.

Tracklist:

01. Caput Draconis  Black Saturn

02. Womb Of Nyx

03. Feast Of The Manes

04. Of Silence And Exsanguination

05. The River Lethe

06. Beneath The Sands Of Dudael

07. Caudua Draconis  Azra Lumial

08. The Somnabulist

09. The Nascent Gates Of Twilight And Dawn

10. The Void

11. Mors Philosophorum

12. The Dark And The Silence

13. Vir Sapiens Dominabitur Astris