NIGHTBRINGER kündigt Neuauflage von "Death And The Black Work" an
Kommentieren
Über das Label Debemur Morti Productions hat die Black-Metal-Band NIGHTBRINGER eine Neuauflage ihres Debütalbums "Death And The Black Work" (VÖ:07.07.2023) angekündigt. Als kleinen Bonus werden in der Vinyl- und Digitalversion auch Songs aus der Split "Rex Ex Ordine Throni" im neuen Gewand enthalten sein.
Tracklist:
01. Caput Draconis Black Saturn
02. Womb Of Nyx
03. Feast Of The Manes
04. Of Silence And Exsanguination
05. The River Lethe
06. Beneath The Sands Of Dudael
07. Caudua Draconis Azra Lumial
08. The Somnabulist
09. The Nascent Gates Of Twilight And Dawn
10. The Void
11. Mors Philosophorum
12. The Dark And The Silence
13. Vir Sapiens Dominabitur Astris
- Quelle:
- Debemur Morti Productions
- Redakteur:
- Hang Mai Le
- Tags:
- nightbringer death and the black work rex ex ordine throni
0 Kommentare