ALKALOID: Statement zur Trennung von Danny Tunker

Obwohl die deutsche Death-Metal-Band ALKALOID sich schon seit fast zwei Jahren vom Gitarristen Danny Tunker getrennt hat, ist man erst jetzt bereit über die Gründe zu sprechen. In einem langen Statement erklären die verbliebenen Mitglieder, dass es vor allem persönliche Schicksalsschläge waren, die dazu führten, dass Danny nicht länger den Verpflichtungen der Band nachkommen konnte. Nichtsdestotrotz wird sein Erbe nicht vergessen und auf dem kommenden Studioalbum "Numen" (VÖ: 23.09.2023) ist auch ein Song vom ehemaligen Gitarristen zu hören.

Hier das offizielle Statement:

"We are sad to announce that Danny Tunker left ALKALOID almost 2 years ago. After going through some profound personal tragedies which had little to do with the band he decided to adjust course and step away to focus on other endeavours. There was no drama and we all support his decision.

After some time for reflection we decided to make this new album with the four of us. There was plenty of material as always, and we are delighted to have one of Danny's songs on the album at least. It's one of our more insane tracks, and we look forward to sharing it with you all soon!

Danny will be sorely missed. We remain good friends, wish him the best of luck in his new incarnation, and of course hope to work together again in the future in whatever form."