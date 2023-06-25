ANNISOKAY kündigt neue EP an

Die neue EP heißt "Abyss Pt I" und wird folgende Tracks beinhalten:



1. Into the Abyss

2. Human

3. Ultraviolet

4. Throne of the Sunset

5. Calamity

6. Time



Mit 'Calamity' gibt es auch schon etwas zum Anhören.



Calamity







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6MW6JutXV5s

