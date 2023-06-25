ANNISOKAY kündigt neue EP an
25.06.2023 | 19:27
Die neue EP heißt "Abyss Pt I" und wird folgende Tracks beinhalten:
1. Into the Abyss
2. Human
3. Ultraviolet
4. Throne of the Sunset
5. Calamity
6. Time
Mit 'Calamity' gibt es auch schon etwas zum Anhören.
Calamity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6MW6JutXV5s
