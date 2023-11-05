Mit LORNA SHORE kehrt der Schmerz zurück auf die Bühne
Endlich ist es soweit! Die Deathcore-Sensation LORNA SHORE startet heute auf einen fast fünfwöchigen Headliner-Trip durch Europa.
Mit DISTANT, INGESTED und RIVERS OF NIHIL ist auch das Vorprogramm exquisit.
Wer immer noch schwer beeindruckt von "Pain Remains" ist und sich bevor die Weihnachtszeit beginnt, nochmal ordentlich einnorden will, der sollte sich eine der folgenden Daten notieren:
05.11.23 Netherlands Den Bosch - The Rock Circus
06.11.23 Germany Hamburg - Grosse Freiheit 36
07.11.23 Sweden Gothenburg - Gothenburg Studios
09.11.23 Finland Helsinki - Black Box
10.11.23 Finland Tampere - Pakkahuone
12.11.23 Sweden Stockholm - Fryshuset
13.11.23 Denmark Copenhagen - Amager Bio
14.11.23 Germany Hannover - Capitol
16.11.23 Germany Berlin - Astra
17.11.23 Germany Dresden - Ballsportarena
18.11.23 Poland Warsaw - Progresja
19.11.23 Czech Rep Prague - Roxy
20.11.23 Hungary Budapest - Barba Negra
22.11.23 Austria Vienna - Simm City
23.11.23 Germany München - Backstage NEU: Tonhalle
24.11.23 Italy Milan - Alcatraz
25.11.23 Switzerland Pratteln - Z7
26.11.23 Belgium Brussels - AB
28.11.23 UK Birmingham - Academy
29.11.23 UK Leeds - Academy
30.11.23 UK London - o2 Forum Kentish Town
02.12.23 UK Manchester - Academy 1
03.12.23 UK Glasgow - SWG3
04.12.23 UK Cardiff - Great Hall
06.12.23 France Paris - Bataclan
07.12.23 Germany Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
08.12.23 Germany Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle
Bis dahin solltet ihr euch schon etwas warm machen - am besten mit dem aktuellen Video zum Übersong 'Welcome Back, O'Sleeping Dreamer'.
