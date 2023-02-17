MYSTIC CIRCLE: aus der Hölle

Mit 'From Hell' hauen uns die MYSTIC CIRCLE-Jungs einen neuen Appetizer ihres kommenden Albums "Erzdämon" um die Ohren.

Die Platte erscheint am 17. März über Fireflash Records und hat folgende Songs am Start:

1. Erzdämon (Part 1)

2. From Hell

3. Unholy Trinity

4. The Scarecrow

5. Asmodeus And The Temple Of God

6. Welcome To The Midnight Mass

7. The Mothman

8. Skinwalker

9. The Princess Of The Deadly Sins (Erzdämon Part 2)