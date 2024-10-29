MUTANK: Neues Album im November

Die Thrash-Metal-Formation MUTANK aus Kanada kündigt für den 29. November ihr nächstes Album "Think Before You Think" an. Die Trackliste liest sich wie folgt:



1. Illuminatus - 6:14

2. Payback - 5:24

3. All Against All - 4:43

4. Channel Change - 5:11

5. Bad Magnitude - 5:30

6. Abortron - 3:37

7. Groundbreaker - 2:08

8. Metalheads For Hire - 5:37

9. Running Reds - 6:27

10. Thrash Primordial - 4:40

Spieldauer: 49:38



