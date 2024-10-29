MUTANK: Neues Album im November
Die Thrash-Metal-Formation MUTANK aus Kanada kündigt für den 29. November ihr nächstes Album "Think Before You Think" an. Die Trackliste liest sich wie folgt:
1. Illuminatus - 6:14
2. Payback - 5:24
3. All Against All - 4:43
4. Channel Change - 5:11
5. Bad Magnitude - 5:30
6. Abortron - 3:37
7. Groundbreaker - 2:08
8. Metalheads For Hire - 5:37
9. Running Reds - 6:27
10. Thrash Primordial - 4:40
Spieldauer: 49:38
