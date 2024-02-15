METRO SOCIETY stellt Long Track des kommenden Albums vor
15.02.2024 | 23:07
"This ist the epic of the album", so beschreibt die Prog-Metal-Gruppe METRO SOCIETY 'Pieces Of The Past', das über neunminütige Dickschiff des für den 1. März angekündigten Albums "The London Conspiracy Chapter I 1898". Ein Textclip ist online.
