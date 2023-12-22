MESSIAH: Neues Album

Die schweizerische Death-Metal-Band MESSIAH wird am 01.03.2024 ein neues Album veröffentlichen. Es trägt den Namen "Christus Hypercubus" und wird via High Roller Records erscheinen.



Die Release-Show dazu findet am 16.03.2024 im Dynamo in Zürich statt. An diesem Abend sind zudem POLTERGEIST und COMANIAC zu erleben.

Mit dem gleichnamigen Song 'Christus Hypercubus' gibt es bereits eine Einstimmung auf das neue Material.



Bandgründer und Gitarrist R.B. Brögi sagt dazu: "The combination of faith (CHRISTUS as a pseudonym) and Tesseract (HYPERCUBUS) is a theoretical idea-thought construct that may possibly lead to an analogy, both musically, literarily and visually, to how the world is continually becoming more and more condensed. Invisible (multidimensional tesseract), in which only man lives, due to his actions and a possible matrix error in the human evolutionary sequence. In the end, there is no space left, only emptiness, infinitely condensed mass and time is displaced. This makes the question of 'where from', 'why' and 'wherefore' superfluous."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Sikhote Alin

02. Christus Hypercubus

03. Once Upon A Time... NOTHING

04. Speed Sucker Romance

05. Centipede Bite

06. Please Do Not Disturb (While I'm Dying)

07. Soul Observatory

08. Acid Fish

09. The Venus Baroness I

10. The Venus Baroness II



Das neue Werk kann bereits im Labelshop vorbestellt werden.