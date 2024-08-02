MAUL: Neues Album

Die aus Fargo in North Dakota stammende Death-Metal-Band MAUL hat für den 04.10.2024 ein neues Album angekündigt. Es ist das zweite Werk der Band und wird via 20 Buck Spin als LP, CD, MC, und digital erscheinen.



Die erste Single 'In The Jaws Of Bereavement' ist auch schon am Start und liefert einen ersten Eindruck. Gleichzeitig ist es auch der Titel des Albums.



Garrett Alvarado sagt zum neuen Werk: "The entirety of our second full-length album offering is drenched in grief and anger thematically, while the song compositions and attack of each members performance on this are the most intentional and precise we've ever been. Its layers from all fronts of our influences show on top of how we've grown as a group over the last seven years, touring relentlessly and the execution that brings. We're extremely proud of what we've created and how this album is expressed. It was captured as true and raw as possible while sounding huge thanks to Adam Tucker. I also need to shout out the album cover that was encapsulated by the mighty Wyrmwalk, featuring elements of virtually every track involved in the hellscape. He absolutely knocked it out of the park with the color palette and mood of In The Jaws Of Bereavement."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. In The Jaws Of Bereavement

2. Blood Quantum

3. Weaving Cerebral Horrors

4. Spontaneous Stigmata

5. An Alluring Deceit

6. Midwest Death

7. Unbridled Delusions

8. Stuck Stomped And Smeared

9. With Each Voracious Lick

10. Drawn To Drowning



Das Album kann im Labelshop bereits vorbestellt werden.

