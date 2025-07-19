Lebenszeichen von BLACK VEIL BRIDES

Die Metal-Band BLACK VEIL BRIDES meldet sich in Form einer neuen Single zurück, nachdem die Band im vergangenen Jahr mit BABY METAL unterwegs war. Der neue Song trägt den Namen 'Hallelujah' und ist ab sofort bei allen gängigen Streaming-Plattformen erhältlich.



Der Track wurde von Sänger Andy Biersack und Gitarrist Jake Pitts produziert und erscheint beim Labelpartner Spinefarm. Zudem wirkte der aus Tampa (Florida) stammende Chor ONE VOICE ENSEMBLE bei dem Stück mit.



Sänger Andy Biersack führt aus: "'Hallelujah' is an important song for us, not only because it is the first track from the new record, but also as a signifier of whats to come for the band. On a narrative level, it represents the themes and ideas I am exploring lyrically on the album. I am fascinated by the current state of discourse and how often we seem to prioritize ideological certainty over the heart and soul of humanity. Over the years we have developed a tremendous connection with our audience, which is often dismissed or misinterpreted by the scene. We stand at a unique inflection point culturally and I want to be able to speak openly about how much I believe in being true to yourself over the fear of mass hysteria or in-group recriminations.

When my grandfather's voice spoke to the outcasts in the first moments of our first record in 2010, it was a sincere call to arms for all those who feel different. In many ways this record is the natural evolution of that same idea. This is the heaviest and most vitriolic BVB record by far but more importantly I believe it is the most sincere and honest record we have ever made."