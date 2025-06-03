LUCILLE schmeißt die Todesmaschine an
03.06.2025 | 12:03
Bock auf thrashiges Backenfutter? No problem, die polnische Thrash-Kombo LUCILLE veröffentlicht am 20. Juni via Dying Victims Productions ihr Debütalbum "Dawn Of Destruction" und serviert uns daraus nun mit 'Machine Of Death' eine weitere Hörkostprobe.
Machine Of Death
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnpwanDEhg0
- Quelle:
- Dying Victims Productions
- Redakteur:
- Stephan Lenze
- Tags:
- lucille machine of death dawn of destruction dying victims productions
