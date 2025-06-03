LUCILLE schmeißt die Todesmaschine an

Bock auf thrashiges Backenfutter? No problem, die polnische Thrash-Kombo LUCILLE veröffentlicht am 20. Juni via Dying Victims Productions ihr Debütalbum "Dawn Of Destruction" und serviert uns daraus nun mit 'Machine Of Death' eine weitere Hörkostprobe.

Machine Of Death

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SnpwanDEhg0