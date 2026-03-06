LEATHERWITCH zeigt Video zu 'Beast Inside'

Mastermind und Multiinstrumentalistin Marta Gabriel hat nach dem Aus bei CRYSTAL VIPER nun das neue Speed-Metal-Projekt LEATHERWITCH vorgestellt. Die erste Veröffentlichung 'Beast Inside' ist bereits bei YouTube online.

Am 23.04.2026 folgt gleichnamige EP.





"Beast Inside" Trackliste:





01 Beast Inside

02 Bound By The Night



LEATHERWITCH "Beast Inside" (OFFICIAL VIDEO)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcSYmmww3rk

