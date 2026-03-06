LEATHERWITCH zeigt Video zu 'Beast Inside'
06.03.2026 | 10:37
Mastermind und Multiinstrumentalistin Marta Gabriel hat nach dem Aus bei CRYSTAL VIPER nun das neue Speed-Metal-Projekt LEATHERWITCH vorgestellt. Die erste Veröffentlichung 'Beast Inside' ist bereits bei YouTube online.
Am 23.04.2026 folgt gleichnamige EP.
"Beast Inside" Trackliste:
01 Beast Inside
02 Bound By The Night
LEATHERWITCH "Beast Inside" (OFFICIAL VIDEO)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcSYmmww3rk
- Quelle:
- Dragon Productions
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- leatherwitch beast inside
