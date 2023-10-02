LAST IN TIME neu bei Rockshots Records

Die italienischen Melodic Hard Rocker LAST IN TIME bringen im Januar 2024 ihr Debütalbum "Too Late" über Rockshots Records heraus. Mit 'The Way To Rock' gibt es einen ersten Eindruck vom Album. Cover-Artwork und Trackliste haben wir auch schon für euch.



"Too Late" Trackliste:



1. The Way To Rock

2. How Long?

3. Road To Redemption

4. Believer In Love

5. Moonlight Dreamers

6. The Animal

7. Too Late

8. Mr.Fantastic

9. Winter In May



The Way To Rock







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Ih6U0nXGs4

