LAST IN LINE: Tüchtig

Mit 'Do The Work' präsentieren die Rocker von LAST IN LINE einen neuen Song ihres kommenden Albums

"Jericho" erscheint am 31. März über earMUSIC und hat folgende Songs im Repetoire:

1. Not Today Satan

2. Ghost Town

3. Bastard Son

4. Dark Days

5. Burning Bridges

6. Do The Work

7. Hurricane Orlagh

8. Walls Of Jericho

9. Story Of My Life

10. We Dont Run

11. Something Wicked

12. House Party At The End Of The World