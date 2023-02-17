LAST IN LINE: Tüchtig
Kommentieren
Mit 'Do The Work' präsentieren die Rocker von LAST IN LINE einen neuen Song ihres kommenden Albums
"Jericho" erscheint am 31. März über earMUSIC und hat folgende Songs im Repetoire:
1. Not Today Satan
2. Ghost Town
3. Bastard Son
4. Dark Days
5. Burning Bridges
6. Do The Work
7. Hurricane Orlagh
8. Walls Of Jericho
9. Story Of My Life
10. We Dont Run
11. Something Wicked
12. House Party At The End Of The World
- Quelle:
- Last In Line Facebook
- Redakteur:
- Marcel Rapp
- Tags:
- last in line jericho do the work
0 Kommentare