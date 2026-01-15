LAMB OF GOD mit neuer Single vom neuen Album!

Mit 'Into Oblivion' präsentiert LAMB OF GOD den Titeltrack, des für den 13.03.2026 angekündigten neuen Studioalbums.

Auf YouTube wurde dem Song ein Musikvideo spendiert, welches ab sofort zu sehen ist.



"Into Oblivion" Trackliste:



01. Into Oblivion

02. Parasocial Christ

03. Sepsis

04. The Killing Floor

05. El Vacío

06. St. Catherine's Wheel

07. Blunt Force Blues

08. Bully

09. A Thousand Years

10. Devise/Destroy



Lamb of God - Into Oblivion (Official Music Video)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIKEy_xgB