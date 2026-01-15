LAMB OF GOD mit neuer Single vom neuen Album!
Mit 'Into Oblivion' präsentiert LAMB OF GOD den Titeltrack, des für den 13.03.2026 angekündigten neuen Studioalbums.
Auf YouTube wurde dem Song ein Musikvideo spendiert, welches ab sofort zu sehen ist.
"Into Oblivion" Trackliste:
01. Into Oblivion
02. Parasocial Christ
03. Sepsis
04. The Killing Floor
05. El Vacío
06. St. Catherine's Wheel
07. Blunt Force Blues
08. Bully
09. A Thousand Years
10. Devise/Destroy
Lamb of God - Into Oblivion (Official Music Video)
Lamb of God - Into Oblivion (Official Music Video)
- Quelle:
- Century Media Records
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- lamb of god neues album 2026 into oblivion
