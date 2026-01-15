INHUMAN CONDITION auf Europatour
Die Death-Metal-Walze INHUMAN CONDITION geht auf "RAT SABBATH TOUR 2026" quer durch Europa und hat mehrere Termine in Deutschland dabei.
Als Support hat die Band ASHEN TOMP im Gepäck.
Hier die Tourtermine:
08.06.26 Czech Republic, Ostrava, Barrak
10.06.26 Austria, Salzburg, Rockhouse
11.06.26 Germany, Weinheim, Café Central
12.06.26 Germany, Hamburg, Bambi Galore
13.06.26 Belgium, Diest, Hell
14.06.26 Netherlands, Hague, Musicon
16.06.26 Germany, Oldenburg, MTS
17.06.26 Belgium, Kortrijk, DVG
- Quelle:
- Dragon Productions
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- inhuman condition ashen tomp rat sabbath tour 2026
