KREATOR veröffentlicht neues Video zum Song 'Loyal To The Grave'!
Kommentieren
30.03.2026 | 21:26
Bereits am 16.01.2026 veröffentlichte KREATOR das neue Album "Krushers Of The World", jetzt wurde zum Track 'Loyal To The Grave' ein neues Video veröffentlicht:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fn-nPKJBONY
Zudem ist die Band aktuell zusammen mit NAILS, CARCASS und EXODUS auf Tour, Tickets gibt es hier:
https://www.kreator-terrorzone.de/tourdates
- Quelle:
- Band-Social-Media
- Redakteur:
- Jakob Ehmke
- Tags:
- kreator krushers of the world loyal to the grave neues album 2026 tour
0 Kommentare