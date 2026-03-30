KREATOR veröffentlicht neues Video zum Song 'Loyal To The Grave'!

Bereits am 16.01.2026 veröffentlichte KREATOR das neue Album "Krushers Of The World", jetzt wurde zum Track 'Loyal To The Grave' ein neues Video veröffentlicht:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fn-nPKJBONY

Zudem ist die Band aktuell zusammen mit NAILS, CARCASS und EXODUS auf Tour, Tickets gibt es hier:

https://www.kreator-terrorzone.de/tourdates

Quelle: Band-Social-Media Redakteur: Jakob Ehmke Tags: kreator krushers of the world loyal to the grave neues album 2026 tour