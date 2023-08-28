KILMORE: Video und Nominierung

Die kanadische Psychedelic-Stoner-Band KILMORE ist für die Auszeichnung "Loud Recording of the Year" der Nova Scotia Music Awards nominiert worden. Außerdem hat die Gruppe das Video zu 'Omitted' aus ihrer aktuellen EP "From The Inside" veröffentlicht.





