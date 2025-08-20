KHNVM: Neue Single 'Purgatorial Pyre' am Start
Am 29.08.2025 erscheint das vierte Album der Death-Metal-Band KHNVM. Es trägt den Namen "Cosmocrator" und wird via Testimony Records erscheinen. Zum daraus stammenden Track 'Purgatorial Pyre' hat die Band ein Lyrik-Video herausgebracht.
Sänger und Gitarist Obliterator sagt dazu: "A celestial masquerade collapses into ash as mortals kneel, deceived, their cries devoured by a silent, indifferent deity. The album's opening track 'Purgatorial Pyre' does not sing of redemption, but of the cruel theater that mankind mistakes for grace where each prayer drips with despair and the divine remains an elusive phantom."
"Cosmocrator" Trackliste:
1. Purgatorial Pyre
2. Fetid Eden
3. Mercurial Remnants
4. Fathomless Enigma
5. Cosmocrator
6. Venom Spawn
7. Haunting Blight
Purgatorial Pyre
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2QHLlJX7iU
