KHNVM: Neue Single 'Purgatorial Pyre' am Start

Am 29.08.2025 erscheint das vierte Album der Death-Metal-Band KHNVM. Es trägt den Namen "Cosmocrator" und wird via Testimony Records erscheinen. Zum daraus stammenden Track 'Purgatorial Pyre' hat die Band ein Lyrik-Video herausgebracht.



Sänger und Gitarist Obliterator sagt dazu: "A celestial masquerade collapses into ash as mortals kneel, deceived, their cries devoured by a silent, indifferent deity. The album's opening track 'Purgatorial Pyre' does not sing of redemption, but of the cruel theater that mankind mistakes for grace  where each prayer drips with despair and the divine remains an elusive phantom."



"Cosmocrator" Trackliste:

1. Purgatorial Pyre

2. Fetid Eden

3. Mercurial Remnants

4. Fathomless Enigma

5. Cosmocrator

6. Venom Spawn

7. Haunting Blight

Purgatorial Pyre

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2QHLlJX7iU