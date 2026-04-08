JAYLER: Neue Single 'Need Your Love' veröffentlicht
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Die britische Rockband JAYLER wird am 29.05.2026 ihr Debütalbum "Voices Unheard" via Silver Lining Music veröffentlichen. Daraus hat die Band mit 'Need Your Love' eine weitere Single veröffentlicht. Bereits im Februar ist der Song 'Down Below' erschienen.
Zum aktuellen Track sagt die Band: "'Need Your Love' is about those nights where you clock someone across the room and just go for it. Theres a kind of instinct that kicks in, something unspoken and a bit primal, where youre drawn to each other without really knowing why. Its not thought out, it just happens and is real. Weve all been there in some way, just following the moment, the music and the energy and seeing where it takes us".
Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.
Die Tracklist liest sich so:
1. Intro
2. Down Below
3. Riverboat Queen
4. Need Your Love
5. The Getaway
6. Bittersweet
7. Hate to See it End
8. Over the Mountain
9. Alectrona
10. Lovemaker
11. The Rinsk
Live ist die Band wie folgt zu erleben:
02 April Audio, São Paulo (BZ)
04 April Monster Of Rock, São Paulo (BZ)
05 April Qualistage, Rio de Janeiro (BZ)
24 May Ribs and Blues Festival, Raalte (NL)
04 July AO Arena, Manchester (UK)*
05 July bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham (UK)*
07 July first direct bank arena, Leeds (UK)*
09 July The 02, London (UK)*
11 July 2000trees, Cheltenham (UK)
29 Sep Arena 8888, Sofia (BG)**
01 Oct BT Arena, Cluj-Napoca (RO)**
02 Oct Papp László Sportaréna, Budapest (HU)**
04 Oct TIPOS Aréna, Bratislava (SK)**
05 Oct Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna (AT)**
07 Oct O2 Arena, Prague (CZ)**
08 Oct Atlas Arena, Łódź (PL)**
10 Oct Stark Arena, Belgrade (RS)**
11 Oct Boris Trajkovski Arena, Skopje (MK)**
13 Oct Telekom Center Athens, Marousi (GR)**
16 Oct Hallenstadion, Zürich (CH)**
17 Oct Unipol Forum, Milan (IT) **
19 Oct Sant Jordi Club, Barcelona (ES)**
20 Oct Movistar Arena, Madrid (ES)
22 Oct Adidas Arena, Paris (FR)**
23 Oct Lotto Arena, Antwerp (BE)**
25 Oct Royal Arena, Copenhagen (DK)**
26 Oct Avicii Arena, Stockholm (SE)**
28 Oct Spektrum Arena, Oslo (NO)**
29 Oct Scandinavium, Gothenburg (SE)**
31 Oct Quaterback Immobilien Arena, Leipzig (DE)**
01 Nov Sporthalle, Hamburg (DE)**
03 Nov Westfalenhalle, Dortmund (DE)**
04 Nov Uber Arena, Berlin (DE)**
06 Nov Festhalle, Frankfurt (DE)**
07 Nov Arena, Nuremberg (DE)**
09 Nov Ziggodome, Amsterdam (NL)**
10 Nov Zénith, Strasbourg (FR)**
12 Nov Arkéa Arena, Bordeaux (FR)**
13 Nov Zénith Nantes Métropole, Saint-Herblain (FR)**
15 Nov LDLC Arena, Lyon (FR)**
18 Nov Utilita Arena, Newcastle (UK)**
19 Nov OVO Hydro, Glasgow (UK)**
21 Nov bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham (UK)**
22 Nov AO Arena, Manchester (UK)**
24 Nov Eventim Apollo, London (UK)**
25 Nov Royal Albert Hall, London (UK)**
*Special Guests to SAMMY HAGAR
**Special Guests to DEEP PURPLE
- Quelle:
- Head Of PR
- Redakteur:
- Swen Reuter
- Tags:
- jayler voices unheard debuetalbum need your love down below silver lining music support tour 2026 deep purple sammy hagar
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