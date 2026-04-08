JAYLER: Neue Single 'Need Your Love' veröffentlicht

Die britische Rockband JAYLER wird am 29.05.2026 ihr Debütalbum "Voices Unheard" via Silver Lining Music veröffentlichen. Daraus hat die Band mit 'Need Your Love' eine weitere Single veröffentlicht. Bereits im Februar ist der Song 'Down Below' erschienen.



Zum aktuellen Track sagt die Band: "'Need Your Love' is about those nights where you clock someone across the room and just go for it. Theres a kind of instinct that kicks in, something unspoken and a bit primal, where youre drawn to each other without really knowing why. Its not thought out, it just happens and is real. Weve all been there in some way, just following the moment, the music and the energy and seeing where it takes us".

Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.

Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Intro

2. Down Below

3. Riverboat Queen

4. Need Your Love

5. The Getaway

6. Bittersweet

7. Hate to See it End

8. Over the Mountain

9. Alectrona

10. Lovemaker

11. The Rinsk



Live ist die Band wie folgt zu erleben:

02 April  Audio, São Paulo (BZ)

04 April  Monster Of Rock, São Paulo (BZ)

05 April  Qualistage, Rio de Janeiro (BZ)

24 May  Ribs and Blues Festival, Raalte (NL)

04 July  AO Arena, Manchester (UK)*

05 July  bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham (UK)*

07 July  first direct bank arena, Leeds (UK)*

09 July  The 02, London (UK)*

11 July  2000trees, Cheltenham (UK)

29 Sep  Arena 8888, Sofia (BG)**

01 Oct  BT Arena, Cluj-Napoca (RO)**

02 Oct  Papp László Sportaréna, Budapest (HU)**

04 Oct  TIPOS Aréna, Bratislava (SK)**

05 Oct  Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna (AT)**

07 Oct  O2 Arena, Prague (CZ)**

08 Oct  Atlas Arena, Łódź (PL)**

10 Oct  Stark Arena, Belgrade (RS)**

11 Oct  Boris Trajkovski Arena, Skopje (MK)**

13 Oct  Telekom Center Athens, Marousi (GR)**

16 Oct  Hallenstadion, Zürich (CH)**

17 Oct  Unipol Forum, Milan (IT) **

19 Oct  Sant Jordi Club, Barcelona (ES)**

20 Oct  Movistar Arena, Madrid (ES)

22 Oct  Adidas Arena, Paris (FR)**

23 Oct  Lotto Arena, Antwerp (BE)**

25 Oct  Royal Arena, Copenhagen (DK)**

26 Oct  Avicii Arena, Stockholm (SE)**

28 Oct  Spektrum Arena, Oslo (NO)**

29 Oct  Scandinavium, Gothenburg (SE)**

31 Oct  Quaterback Immobilien Arena, Leipzig (DE)**

01 Nov  Sporthalle, Hamburg (DE)**

03 Nov  Westfalenhalle, Dortmund (DE)**

04 Nov  Uber Arena, Berlin (DE)**

06 Nov  Festhalle, Frankfurt (DE)**

07 Nov  Arena, Nuremberg (DE)**

09 Nov  Ziggodome, Amsterdam (NL)**

10 Nov  Zénith, Strasbourg (FR)**

12 Nov  Arkéa Arena, Bordeaux (FR)**

13 Nov  Zénith Nantes Métropole, Saint-Herblain (FR)**

15 Nov  LDLC Arena, Lyon (FR)**

18 Nov  Utilita Arena, Newcastle (UK)**

19 Nov  OVO Hydro, Glasgow (UK)**

21 Nov  bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham (UK)**

22 Nov  AO Arena, Manchester (UK)**

24 Nov  Eventim Apollo, London (UK)**

25 Nov  Royal Albert Hall, London (UK)**



*Special Guests to SAMMY HAGAR

**Special Guests to DEEP PURPLE





