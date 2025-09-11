Inferno Metal Festival 2026: Neue Bandbestätigungen

Für das Inferno Metal Festival 2026 in Oslo sind weitere Bands bestätigt worden.



Diese sind:

ENSLAVED

SAMAEL

AUÐN

MORAX

FORSMÁN



Bereits bestätigt waren:

DEICIDE

OLD MANS CHILD

THE KOVENANT

KANONENFIEBER

INCANTATION

DARVAZA

PERCHTA

MYR



Das Festival findet vom 02.04. bis 05.04.2026 statt.



Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.

Quelle: www.facebook.com/InfernoMetalFestival Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: inferno metal festival 2026 oslo norwegen festival 2026 enslaved samael audn morax forsman deicide old mans child the kovenant kanonenfieber incantation darvaza perchta myr