Inferno Metal Festival 2026: Neue Bandbestätigungen
11.09.2025 | 20:29
Für das Inferno Metal Festival 2026 in Oslo sind weitere Bands bestätigt worden.
Diese sind:
ENSLAVED
SAMAEL
AUÐN
MORAX
FORSMÁN
Bereits bestätigt waren:
DEICIDE
OLD MANS CHILD
THE KOVENANT
KANONENFIEBER
INCANTATION
DARVAZA
PERCHTA
MYR
Das Festival findet vom 02.04. bis 05.04.2026 statt.
Alle weiteren Informationen gibt es auf der Festival-Homepage.
