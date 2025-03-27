IN THE WOODS zeigt Lyric-Video
Die fünf Black-Metaller von IN THE WOODS haben als Vorgeschmack auf ihren neuen Langspieler ein Lyric-Video zu 'The Crimson Crown' bei YouTube online gestellt. Das neue Album "Otra" wird am 11.04.2025 via Prophecy Productions veröffentlicht.
"Otra" Trackliste:
01-The Things You Shouldn't Know
02-A Misrepresentation Of I
03-The Crimson Crown
04-The Kiss And The Lie
05-Let Me Sing
06-Come Ye Sinners
07-The Wandering Deity
The Crimson Crown [Official Lyric Video]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hM6Admrk54g
