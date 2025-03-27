IN THE WOODS zeigt Lyric-Video

Die fünf Black-Metaller von IN THE WOODS haben als Vorgeschmack auf ihren neuen Langspieler ein Lyric-Video zu 'The Crimson Crown' bei YouTube online gestellt. Das neue Album "Otra" wird am 11.04.2025 via Prophecy Productions veröffentlicht.







"Otra" Trackliste:





01-The Things You Shouldn't Know

02-A Misrepresentation Of I

03-The Crimson Crown

04-The Kiss And The Lie

05-Let Me Sing

06-Come Ye Sinners

07-The Wandering Deity







The Crimson Crown [Official Lyric Video]





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hM6Admrk54g









Quelle: IN THE WOODS Facebook Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: in the woods otra the crimson crown