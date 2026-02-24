INFERI kommt mit neuem Album

Am 10.04.2026 ist soweit, INFERI wird sein neues Album "Heaven Wept" veröffentlichen und schickt mit 'The Rapture of Dead Light' den ersten Vorboten.







"Heaven Wept" Trackliste:





01. The Rapture Of Dead Light

02. Feed Me Your Fear

03. Master Of Nothing

04. Eternally Lie

05. Heaven Wept

06. Atonement Denied

07. Of Rotted Wombs

08. Godless Sky





INFERI - The Rapture of Dead Light (Official Music Video)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SgNQ6b7lb7g

