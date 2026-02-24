INFERI kommt mit neuem Album
Am 10.04.2026 ist soweit, INFERI wird sein neues Album "Heaven Wept" veröffentlichen und schickt mit 'The Rapture of Dead Light' den ersten Vorboten.
"Heaven Wept" Trackliste:
01. The Rapture Of Dead Light
02. Feed Me Your Fear
03. Master Of Nothing
04. Eternally Lie
05. Heaven Wept
06. Atonement Denied
07. Of Rotted Wombs
08. Godless Sky
INFERI - The Rapture of Dead Light (Official Music Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SgNQ6b7lb7g
- Quelle:
- INFERI YouTube
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- inferi heaven wept the rapture of dead light
