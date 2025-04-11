HELLDRIFTER: blutig

Ehe am 16. Mai die neue HELLDRIFTER-Scheibe "Shell Of Inexistence" erscheint, kloppen uns die Death-Metaller mit 'Reckoning In Blood' den nächsten Appetizer um die Ohren.

Die Trackliste:

01. Martyrs Of A Dying Age

02. Suicide Strike

03. Ark Of Doom

04. Cosmic Justice

05. Beyond The Grave

06. Deception

07. Reckoning In Blood

08. Divine Command

09. Flash From Bone

10. Shell Of Inexistence

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=df0cXTATl6g

