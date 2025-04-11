HELLDRIFTER: blutig
11.04.2025 | 17:36
Ehe am 16. Mai die neue HELLDRIFTER-Scheibe "Shell Of Inexistence" erscheint, kloppen uns die Death-Metaller mit 'Reckoning In Blood' den nächsten Appetizer um die Ohren.
Die Trackliste:
01. Martyrs Of A Dying Age
02. Suicide Strike
03. Ark Of Doom
04. Cosmic Justice
05. Beyond The Grave
06. Deception
07. Reckoning In Blood
08. Divine Command
09. Flash From Bone
10. Shell Of Inexistence
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=df0cXTATl6g
- Quelle:
- Oktober Promotion
- Redakteur:
- Marcel Rapp
- Tags:
- helldrifter shell of inexistence violent creek records
