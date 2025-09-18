HEATHE mit zweitem Album
Kommentieren
18.09.2025 | 16:46
Aus Dänemark kommt neuer Black/Doom Metal von HEATHE. Die 2016 gegründete Formation hatte mit "On the Tombstones; The Symbols Engraved" (2019) ihr Debüt gegeben und legt nun mit "Control Your Soul's Desire For Freedom", am 03.10.2025, nach.
Aus Dänemark kommt neuer Black/Doom Metal von HEATHE. Die 2016 gegründete Formation hatte mit "On the Tombstones; The Symbols Engraved" (2019) ihr Debüt gegeben und legt nun mit "Control Your Soul's Desire For Freedom", am 03.10.2025, nach.
"Control Your Soul's Desire For Freedom" Trackliste:
01. Black Milk Sour Soil
02. My Gods Destroy
03. Valencia's Next
04. The Truth Hurts
05. Uproar Taking Shape
06. Black As Oil
- Quelle:
- HEATHE Bandcamp
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- heathe control your souls desire for freedom
0 Kommentare