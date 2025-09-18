HEATHE mit zweitem Album

Aus Dänemark kommt neuer Black/Doom Metal von HEATHE. Die 2016 gegründete Formation hatte mit "On the Tombstones; The Symbols Engraved" (2019) ihr Debüt gegeben und legt nun mit "Control Your Soul's Desire For Freedom", am 03.10.2025, nach.





"Control Your Soul's Desire For Freedom" Trackliste:



01. Black Milk Sour Soil

02. My Gods Destroy

03. Valencia's Next

04. The Truth Hurts

05. Uproar Taking Shape

06. Black As Oil

Quelle: HEATHE Bandcamp Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: heathe control your souls desire for freedom