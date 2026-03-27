HARMS kündigt zweites Album

Die finnische Band HARMS hat für den 08.05.2026 ihr zweites Studioalbum "Rebirth of the Cold" angekündigt. Veröffentlicht wird die Scheibe via Time To Kill Records, auf deren YouTube-Kanal bereits der Appetizer 'A Lifetime Spent On Dying' zu finden ist.









"Rebirth of the Cold" Trackliste:





01. Endlessness

02. Serpentine Calling

03. True Night Falls

04. Flowerless Grave

05. A Lifetime Spent On Dying

06. Rupture

07. Essence Of Sorrow

08. Apollonia

09. Cold Aeon Of Time





HARMS - A Lifetime Spent on Dying (Lyric Video)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDHk5hCxuJ4

Quelle: Time To Kill Records Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: harms rebirth of the cold a lifetime spent on dying