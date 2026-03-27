HARMS kündigt zweites Album "Rebirth of the Cold" an
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Die finnische Band HARMS hat für den 08.05.2026 ihr zweites Studioalbum "Rebirth of the Cold" angekündigt. Veröffentlicht wird die Scheibe via Time To Kill Records, auf deren YouTube-Kanal bereits der Appetizer 'A Lifetime Spent On Dying' zu finden ist.
"Rebirth of the Cold" Trackliste:
01. Endlessness
02. Serpentine Calling
03. True Night Falls
04. Flowerless Grave
05. A Lifetime Spent On Dying
06. Rupture
07. Essence Of Sorrow
08. Apollonia
09. Cold Aeon Of Time
HARMS - A Lifetime Spent on Dying (Lyric Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDHk5hCxuJ4
- Quelle:
- Time To Kill Records
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- harms rebirth of the cold a lifetime spent on dying
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