PRO PAIN zeigt neues Video

Das neue Album "Stone Cold Anger" steht in den Startlöchern und wird am 15.05.2026 released werden. Nach dem Musikvideo zu 'Oceans Of Blood' folgt nun der Clip 'March Of The Giants', welcher auf YouTube zu finden ist.







"Stone Cold Anger" Trackliste:



01. Oceans Of Blood

02. Stone Cold Anger

03. March Of The Giants

04. Uncle Sam Wants You!

05. Demonic Intervention

06. Rinse & Repeat

07. Hell Or High Water

08. Scorched Earth

09. Jonestown Punch

10. Sky's The Limit

PRO-PAIN - March Of The Giants (Official Video) | Napalm Records





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cobMH1EBwu0