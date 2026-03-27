PRO PAIN zeigt neues Video

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Das neue Album "Stone Cold Anger" steht in den Startlöchern und wird am 15.05.2026 released werden. Nach dem Musikvideo zu 'Oceans Of Blood' folgt nun der Clip 'March Of The Giants', welcher auf YouTube zu finden ist.
"Stone Cold Anger" Trackliste:
01. Oceans Of Blood
02. Stone Cold Anger
03. March Of The Giants
04. Uncle Sam Wants You!
05. Demonic Intervention
06. Rinse & Repeat
07. Hell Or High Water
08. Scorched Earth
09. Jonestown Punch
10. Sky's The Limit
PRO-PAIN - March Of The Giants (Official Video) | Napalm Records
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cobMH1EBwu0
- Quelle:
- Napalm Records
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- pro pain stone cold anger march of the giants
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