HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY covert RADIOHEAD

Die Post Black Metal-Band HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY hat einen Videoclip ihrer Interpretation des RADIOHEAD-Tracks 'Street Spirit (Fade Out)' hochgeladen. Der Mitschnitt entstand auf der zurückliegenden Tour zum aktuellen Album "Scorched Earth". Die Coverversion ist ebenfalls als Bonus-Song auf der neuen Platte. Die Band erhielt hierbei Unterstützung von P.G. (GROZA). Regie führte Oliver König.

Street Spirit (Fade Out) - live

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2Pk3-BGRfc&t=1s