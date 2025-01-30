HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY covert RADIOHEAD
30.01.2025 | 11:42
Die Post Black Metal-Band HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY hat einen Videoclip ihrer Interpretation des RADIOHEAD-Tracks 'Street Spirit (Fade Out)' hochgeladen. Der Mitschnitt entstand auf der zurückliegenden Tour zum aktuellen Album "Scorched Earth". Die Coverversion ist ebenfalls als Bonus-Song auf der neuen Platte. Die Band erhielt hierbei Unterstützung von P.G. (GROZA). Regie führte Oliver König.
Street Spirit (Fade Out) - live
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2Pk3-BGRfc&t=1s
