Gemeinsame Sache von APOCALYPTICA und ELIZE RYD

APOCALYPTICA und ELIZE RYD, die Sängerin der Band AMARANTHE, haben einen gemeinsamen Song namens 'What We're Up Against' veröffentlicht.



Eicca Toppinen von APOCALYPTICA sagt dazu: "We wanted to make a song with Elize since we toured together in the beginning of 2020. This song felt perfect for this collaboration, and Elize is giving an amazing performance! The song is about being true to your values and the importance of being aware of formulating opinions and taking action in todays world."



Die Single ist als Stream erhältlich.



