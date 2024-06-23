GREENLEAF: veröffentlicht Album-Stream
23.06.2024 | 18:11
Am 21. Juni 2024 ist das neue Album "The Head & The Habit" von GREENLEAF via Magnetic Eye Records erschienen. Ab sofort kann man das Album streamen.
The Head & The Habit [Full Album]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DF9D8GWfcHY
